Lebanon’s total Omicron cases rise to 433

Beirut: Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the number of cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant stands at 433 so far.

The ministry added that the number of COVID-19 infections increased by 2,017 to a total of 711,259, while death toll from the virus went up by 15 to 9,027.

The Health Ministry has been urging people to register for vaccination hoping to reduce the surge in cases and protect the community against the Omicron variant.

Only 35.3 percent of the population has been vaccinated so far, according to the ministry.