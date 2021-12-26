Lebanon’s total Omicron cases rise to 433

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th December 2021 2:22 pm IST
Lebanon's total Omicron cases rise to 433
Representative Image

Beirut: Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the number of cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant stands at 433 so far.

The ministry added that the number of COVID-19 infections increased by 2,017 to a total of 711,259, while death toll from the virus went up by 15 to 9,027.

The Health Ministry has been urging people to register for vaccination hoping to reduce the surge in cases and protect the community against the Omicron variant.

MS Education Academy

Only 35.3 percent of the population has been vaccinated so far, according to the ministry.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button