Lecturer jailed in Iran ‘moved to remote prison’

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 28th July 2020 2:48 pm IST

Tehran, July 28 : A British-Australian woman serving a 10-year sentence in Iran for espionage has been transferred to a notorious prison in the desert, according to Iranian human rights activists.

Cambridge-educated Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer at Melbourne University, was detained at Tehran airport in September 2018 as she tried to leave following a conference, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

She has been in solitary confinement and on several hunger strikes, and was said to have been beaten for trying to comfort new prisoners by passing notes and writing to them on prison walls.

Now she has reportedly been moved to the notorious Qarchak prison.

The jail is sometimes used as punishment for Iranian political prisoners, according to the BBC report.

Conditions have been described by former inmates as abysmal.

In letters smuggled out of Tehran’s Evin prison in January, the lecturer said she had “never been a spy” and feared for her mental health.

Moore-Gilbert said she had rejected an offer from Iran to become a spy.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close