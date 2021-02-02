Left parties call for road blockade on Feb 6 in TS in support of farmers’ stir

Updated: 2nd February 2021 11:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: The CPI, CPI(M) and some other opposition parties in Telangana on Tuesday decided to stage a road blockade on February 6 in support of the ongoing agitation by farmers near Delhi demanding repeal of the three central farm laws.

 The leaders of CPI, CPI (M) and other Left parties and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) held a meeting here to discuss the issue.

 At the meeting, the participants felt that the NDA government was trying to weaken the agitation by the farmers in Delhi instead of addressing their concerns, a CPI release said.

 The parties resolved to strive for repeal of the farm laws by mounting pressure on the NDA government through road blockades across the state on February 6, the release added.

Source: PTI

