Legal notice sent to govt departments against use of fireworks at ‘Sunday-funday’ event

Hyderabad: An advocate from the city sent a legal notice to various government departments over the use of fireworks in the ‘Sunday-Funday’ event at Tank bund.

On Saturday, advocate B. V. Seshagiri, currently working with Hyderabad Clean Air Network sent the legal notices to the principal secretary of the Municipal Administration & Urban Developement, the Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and the chairman of Telangana Sate Pollution Control Board (TSPCB). Seshagiri described Hyderabad Clean Air Network as a group of public spirited clients.

In the legal notice the advocate stated that it is the bounden duty of the TSPCB to monitor the pollution in the state and ensure that pollution is kept in control as per rules and regulations and that the legislations are followed in letter and spirit. The other government departments mentioned in the legal notice, said the advocate, hold a very important position and play a key role in Municipal Administration and Urban Development, to provide safe and sustainable urban areas.

The advocated discussed how a fireworks show was conducted on the ‘Sunday-Funday’ events of September 25 and on October 3. Seshagiri appealed to the departments to desist from bursting crackers to avoid ‘Air pollution,’ especially in the government programs and also to ensure that the National Green Tribunal Orders are implemented in letter and spirit.

Tank bund has become the latest recreational hub where Music, Art, and culture are promoted at a grand scale after the first successful ‘Sunday-Funday’ on August 29. The decision was made after Traffic Free Sundays received overwhelming feedback.

The centrally located tank bund along the Hussain Sagar is the earliest hangout spot for residents of Hyderabad, famous for its natural beauty.