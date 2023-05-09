Legal notice to Mamata Banerjee for comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

The CM announced a ban on the screening of 'The Kerala Story' in the state on Monday, stating that films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Kerala Story' were meant for humiliating a certain section of the society.

Published: 9th May 2023 2:59 pm IST
TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Kolkata: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday informed that he had sent a legal notice to the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee for her alleged derogatory comments about the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ directed by him.

Agnihotri announced this through a Twitter message, where he has also uploaded a copy of the legal notice.

In his message, Agnihotri pointed out his objections to the chief minister’s announcing ban on the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state on Monday, where she claimed that films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’ were meant for humiliating a certain section of the society.

“I have, alongwith @AbhishekOfficl & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles,” Agnihotri said in his Twitter message.

“They are trying to create division among the people on the basis of religion and caste. That is why ‘The Kashmir Files’ was made just to malign the people of a particular community. And now we have ‘The Kerala Story’, which is yet another untrue story with distorted facts,” the chief minister said on Monday while announcing the ban on the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’.

The announcement of the ban has attracted scathing criticism from the opposition BJP, which is even planning to challenge it in the court.

