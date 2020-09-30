Legalise CBD oil: Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sidkar amid B-town drug controversy

Mumbai: Reminiscing the time when Irrfan Khan was undergoing cancer treatment, Wife of late actor, Sutapa Sidkar on Tuesday took to her social media to present her viewpoint and appealed to legalise the consumption and usage of CBD oil in India.

Sutapa Sidkar’s appeal

Sharing a photograph of the London hospital where Irrfan Khan underwent cancer treatment, Sutapa Sidkar wrote on her unverified Instagram: “London revisit looking at his hospital room from outside like every time I did while he was there #walkingalone #wishyouwerethere #cancerpain #LegalizeCBDoilinindia.”

Her Instagram post might have come after singer Sona Mohapatra spoke about the benefits of CBD oil, of which she learnt during her sister’s cancer treatment last year.

On Monday, in a verified Facebook post, Sona shared a note: “The TV stories feel like a farce esp CBD oil and ganja and Whatapp chats being talked about with such fervour. I discovered what the former was when my sister went through multiple surgeries for cancer last year. Was told of how magical the healing and pain alleviating this could be for her recovery. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any easily in Mumbai. Cannabis has been the base of all Ayurveda till the British banned it I’ve learnt, thus taking away most of its efficacy.”

Speaking about Irrfan Khan, the actor passed away in Mumbai, on April 29 this year after battling cancer for almost two years.

Can CBD oil be used to treat cancer?

It’s hard to say if CBD oil can alleviate cancer symptoms or cancer treatment side effects, because the studies are pretty mixed and even fewer are standardized.

There have been reports that cannabinoids like THC and CBD may be helpful for nausea and vomiting and anorexia, as well as neuropathy, anxiety, depression and insomnia. Synthetic cannabinoids like dronabinol have been approved for use with chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, but have not been shown to be superior to conventional anti-nausea medications.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau as part of the agency’s probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Shraddha was called in by NCB after her alleged chat with Sushant’s former manager Jaya Saha, asking for CBD oil, came to fore.