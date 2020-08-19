Legendary K’taka cricket pitch curator Kasturirangan passes away

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 3:21 am IST

Bengaluru, Aug 19 : Former Karnataka cricketer, administrator and legendary pitch curator G. Kasturirangan passed away on Wednesday, an official said.

“We regret to inform the sad demise of G Kasturirangan,” Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) treasurer Vinaya Mruthyunjaya told IANS.

The 90-year-old former cricketer was also a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) curator.

He also served as the vice-president of the KSCA.

Leg spinner and former Indian captain Anil Kumble expressed his sadness over the demise of Kasturigangan.

Kumble tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing of G Kasturirangan. He will be fondly remembered for all his contributions to cricket. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”

READ:  Committee set up to reconsider minimum age of marriage for women: PM Modi

K. Sudhakar, state Medical Education Minister said Kasturirangan was known for his knowledge on cricket pitches and contributed towards building quality stadiums.

“Saddened by the demise of veteran cricketer, pitch curator and former chairman of the ground and pitches committee of the BCCI Kasturirangan,” said Sudhakar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
IndiaSports
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close