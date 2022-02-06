Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital passed away today. She was 92-year-old.

The megastar had been admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the star singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Lata Mangeshkar popularly known as ‘Nightingale of India’

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as “Nightingale of India” for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She’s also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. ‘Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon’, ‘Babul Pyare’, ‘Lag Ja Gale Se Phir’ among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

PM Modi condoles Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences over the demise of legendary singer and said that she leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled.

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister said that his interactions with Lata Mangeshkar will remain unforgettable.

“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

End of an era: Shiv Sena on Lata Mangeshkar’s death

Shiv Sena MP and party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday expressed grief over the death of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, and described her demise as the end of an era.

Raut in a series of tweets condoled the singer’s death.

“An era has ended,” the Rajya Sabha member tweeted along with a photograph of Lata Mangeshkar.

“One sun, one moon, only one Lata,” he said in another tweet.

In another post, the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson said, “Tere bina bhi kya jeena” (what is life without you).

