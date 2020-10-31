Legends XI, Champions XI win in Andhra T20 cricket

News Desk 1Published: 31st October 2020 6:37 am IST
Legends XI, Champions XI win in Andhra T20 cricket

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 30 : Karan Shinde’s 62 not out helped Legends XI beat Chargers XI by six wickets in the Andhra T20 tournament here on Friday.

In another game, Champions XI defeated Warriors XI by 15 runs, thanks to Munish Varma’s 3/29.

The tournament is being organised by the Andhra Cricket Association.

Brief score:

Chargers XI- 143/9 wkts in 20 Overs (B Sumanth 41, K Raman 3/32, N Basha 3/31) lost to Legends XI 146/4 in 17.4 Over (K Shinde 62 not out, TVS Swaroop 39 not out) by six wickets

Champions XI: 173/7 wkts in 20 Overs (M Vamshi 46, UMS Girinath 32, K Kannan 2/15, Tejaswi 2/27) beat Warriors XI: 158/7 wkts in 20 Overs (P Saran Teja 43, M. Kamil 32, M. Varma 3/29)by 15 runs

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador of Dr Trust
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 31st October 2020 6:37 am IST
Back to top button