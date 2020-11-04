Legends XI, Kings XI register wins in Andhra T20 cricket

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 4 : Lalith Mohan’s our wickets for 31 runs and A Prasanths three for eight went in vain as other Titans XI bowlers leaked runs to let Legends XI sneak to a one-wicket win in the Andhra T20 cricket tournament here on Wednesday.

In another match, Kings XI rode on P Tapaswi’s 85 off 60 deliveries to defeat Chargers XI by 27 runs.

Brief scores:

Titans XI: 167/5 in 20 overs (H Reddy 57, A Reddy 3/35) lost to Legends XI: 168/9 in 20 overs (S Charan Sai Tej 42, KN Prudhvi Rajj 29, Lalith Mohan 4/31, A Prasanth-3/8) by one wkt

Kings XI: 163/7 in 20 overs (P Tapaswi 85, A BrahmaTeja 3/31, KP Sai Rahul 2/41) beat Chargers XI: 136/9 in 20 overs (K Sudarshan 4/33, P Tapaswi 3/14) by 27 runs

Source: IANS

