Leicestershire sign seamer Ed Barnes from Yorkshire

London, Nov 11 : Leicestershire County cricket club have signed fast bowler Ed Barnes from Yorkshire on a three-year deal.

Bernes joins the Running Foxes having spent a large part of the condensed 2020 season on loan at Derbyshire where he made his first-class and T20 debuts.

The right-handed seamer made his first-class debut at the ground he now calls home, Grace Road, where he claimed his maiden first-class wicket in the Bob Willis Trophy fixture.

“It is really pleasing to sign for Leicestershire. We had been in talks for a few weeks from when I first got approached by Nico (Paul Nixon) and Sean (Jarvis),” Bernes said.

“I’m just really happy to get it done and I am really looking forward to the summer and to get cracking,” he added.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said: “Ed is a talented, young bowler as we saw from the fixture against Derbyshire here at Grace Road last season.”

“He is a welcome addition to our squad and we’re all excited to see the competition that he brings to the bowling unit,” he added.

From six professional appearances, two in the Bob Willis Trophy and four in the Vitality Blast, the 22-year old has claimed six wickets.

As well as performing well against the Running Foxes with the red ball, Barnes delivered an impressive spell of T20 death bowling against Lancashire Lightning where he picked up with wickets of Dane Vilas and Josh Bohannon.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.