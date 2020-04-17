Lenovo India offers free customer support to other PC brands

Bengaluru: Global PC market leader Lenovo on Friday announced to offer 24/7 technical support to all laptop and desktop customers other than its own brand in India, to ease pressure off the consumers amid the extended nationwide lockdown.

The technical support will be available till May 3 which is the last day of the second lockdown period in the country.

“Whether it’s technology or helping those most in need, Lenovo is dedicated to working together to fight this pandemic on every front,” Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

The toll-free number will be open 24 hours and can be reached at 1800 419 5253.

“With the ongoing pandemic causing public restrictions and health concerns, Lenovo will be offering support to its customers as well as the community at large. The technical helpline will offer basic and general assistance to customers,” Agarwal added.

The technical support will provide assistance for basic operating system-related troubleshooting, identifying problems with hardware or software, installation of third party devices like printers, scanners, support on licensed software’s like office and antivirus etc. for installation and removal and slow system related issues.

Lenovo has seen an uptick in demand for laptops and other accessories in the social distancing times.

Source: PTI

