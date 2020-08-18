Lenovo launches 3 new ‘Legion’ gaming laptops in India

New Delhi, Aug 18 : Lenovo on Tuesday launched three new premium gaming laptops in India that promise superior performance, better keyboard technology, advanced thermal efficiency and visual experience.

Legion 7i starts at Rs 1,99,990, Legion 5Pi begins from Rs 1,34,990 and Legion 5i starts at Rs 79,990.

Legion 7i and Legion 5i are available on Lenovo.com and will reach other online and offline retail channels this week, the company said, adding that Legion 5Pi will go on sale across all platforms later in the month.

While the laptops target avid gamers who prioritise competitive e-sports gaming, content creators and professional artists, one can also use the options to switch to different modes for less heavy-duty tasks, thereby helping them to get better battery life.

“We have a software called Lenovo Vantage. For people who are not into gaming and do not need all the performance of the CPU and GPU together, they can switch to a quiet mode simply by pressing a couple of buttons. This reduces the fan speed and also gives you a better battery life,” Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director and Head of Consumer PCs and smart devices (PCSD), Lenovo, told IANS.

Weighing just 2.2kgs, the Legion 7i is built for consumers appreciating high performance and premium style in gaming laptops.

The flagship device comes with colour-accurate IPS display and full-HD resolution that supports high dynamic range.

Legion 7i ensures high visual accuracy with the Adobe sRGB colour gamut and Dolby Vision with 500 nits of panel brightness.

It also has four-sided narrow bezels with 85.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The device provides the latest NVIDIA G-Sync technology with 144Hz refresh rates.

Lenovo said the Legion 7i TrueStrike keyboard is built to withstand heavy long-term use.

The laptop houses an “intelligent” cooling system called the ColdFront 2.0.

Lenovo said the Legion 7i offers up to eight hours of battery life.

The laptop promises excellent speed with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max Q graphics.

The GPU is powered by the NVIDIA Turing architecture.

“Since its launch, Legion has been successful in addressing the large dual-use consumer segment that uses these PCs for serious gaming, as well as several heavy-duty tasks,” said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.

“In a short span of two years, Legion is already the number two gaming PC brand in India with 23.5 per cent market share in Q1 FY2021.”

Both Legion 5Pi and 5i retain most of the features and smart attributes of the flagship Legion 7i.

Both the devices are powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.