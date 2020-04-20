Lenovo launches free online education platform in India

Bengaluru: Global PC market leader Lenovo on Monday launched the ‘SmarterEd’ free online education platform in collaboration with eVidyaloka, a non-profit organisation (NGO), which allows students from classes V to XII to choose their teachers, select the subject they would like to learn, and take out time to learn as per their convenience.

It is designed to encourage Indian youth to participate in digital remodelling of the education system, by matching learners with volunteer educators in one-on-one online learning sessions.

“SmarterEd is secure, extremely accessible, enriching, and is a relevant medium of education fit for the present-day scenario, where schools across the country have been forced to suspend classes. With this platform, we want to empower all segments of society with quality education,” said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.

The SmarterEd has links to NCERT and State syllabus ebooks for the learners, and also offers a chat engine for seamless student-teacher communication.

This platform supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. English and Hindi are live now, while the other languages will be available subsequently.

Using smarter technology, teachers and students are matched using an algorithm that takes into account their respective teaching and learning styles, the company said.

“We are glad to collaborate with Lenovo India to create this voluntary knowledge-sharing platform – SmarterEd, and which can help facilitate seamless online learning experiences,” said Brinda Poornapragna, CEO- eVidyaloka.

