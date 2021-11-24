Lenovo launches new all-in-one PC with Core i5, 16GB RAM

Beijing: Lenovo has launched its new all-in-one computer ‘Lenovo AIO520’ with 23.8-inch FHD display, Core i5 and 16GB RAM in the Chinese market.

The computer is priced at 5,499 yuan (approximately $860) and is currently up for pre-order through JD.com, reports GizmoChina.

In terms of specifications, the new Lenovo AIO520 features a 23.8-inch Full HD display that offers a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 96 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Intel’s 11th generation Core i5-11320H processor. The PC packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD for storage.

Also Read Dell Technologies posts record $28.4 bn sales in Q3

It comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe high-performance graphics, built-in 96 stream processor units with performance close to MX450.

In addition, on top of the display is a 720p webcam that comes with built-in dual noise reduction microphones.

Lenovo maintained its lead in the total PC market (including desktops, notebooks and tablets) globally, with a market share increase of over 1 per cent and shipping 24.4 million units in the third quarter.