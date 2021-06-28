Lenovo launches new tab that works as portable monitor

Beijing: Lenovo has unveiled a new tablet — Yoga Tab 13 — that can function as an external display for a laptop and with an attached stainless steel kickstand that can rotate 180 degrees from the back of the device, users can stand it up or hang it from a wall.

The 13-inch tab is priced at $679 and was announced alongside a slew of other Android tablets that Lenovo expects to launch later this summer, including a smaller Yoga Tab 11 and the budget-oriented Tab M7 and Tab M8, The Verge reported.

The Tab 13 is compatible with Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2, meaning you could draw or take notes while it’s propped up. It includes an 8MP camera with background noise reduction for video calls.

The company claims users will get up to 12 hours of battery life and that its 1080p screen can reach 400 nits of brightness.

All of the new tablets support Google’s new Entertainment Space, which allows users to access videos, books, and games from multiple different apps in a single hub.

The company has a decent track record with entertainment-focused Android devices.

It recently unveiled its first foldable PC –ThinkPad X1 Fold — in India at a starting price of Rs 329,000.

The latest PC adapts to the new remote, office and hybrid working models, enabling trailblazers to embrace ground-breaking innovation that will empower creativity, collaboration and entertainment.