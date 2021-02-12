Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India at Rs 44,999

Bengaluru, Feb 12 : Chinese technology company Lenovo on Friday unveiled its flagship tablet — Lenovo Tab P11 Pro — in India at Rs 44,999.

The tab comes in slate gray colour and features 11.5-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support. It also sports a dual rear camera setup — 13MP+5MP — and dual front camera setup — 8MP+8MP.

“As a market leader in tablets for three years, we are excited to bring a product which ensures everyone from a student to a working professional, has access to technology that equips them for an ever changing and dynamic world,” Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

“With this flagship tablet, we offer our consumers an entertainment powerhouse designed to stream shows and music in high fidelity, along with the option to switch seamlessly between work and play,” Harjai added.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa Core processor with 8nm chipset and delivers superior mobile gaming tablet performance, breathtaking video.

The tab comes in single storage variant — 6GB+128GB. However, the internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB.

The tablet’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming features an additional 15 per cent graphics boost over Snapdragon 730, promising more immersive and graphics-intensive gaming sessions.

The tablet houses 8,600mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and supports USB Type-C Reverse Charging Functions.

The tab also comes preloaded with Microsoft Office app, dedicated hotkeys that allow resizable, multi windows, screen print and Google Assistant that offers a PC-level productivity.

It also provides a seamless multitasking option, allowing users to transition to a PC-level productivity UI when attached to the optional ultra-thin keyboard with a trackpad for typing longer content, the company said.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro along with the keyboard cover (priced at Rs 10,000) can be availed at Rs 49,999 as a special offer on major online platforms from February 14.

