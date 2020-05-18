Leopard in Hyderabad: Police mulls over tasking Shafat Ali Khan

Hyderabad: A leopard that appears to be in the injured condition is seen lying along a road, at Mailardevpally area in Hyderabad, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI14-05-2020_000052B)

Hyderabad: After remaining out of sight for at least 48 hours after it was last seen on Katedan underbridge, the leopard was once again been spotted near Himayat Sagar by few persons on Saturday.

With this information, forest and police officials became alert and began operation to catch the big cat. The report also created panic among the residents of areas surrounding Himayat Sagar.

Also Read Hyderabad: Elusive leopard spotted at Himayath Sagar

According to assistant commissioner of police Rajendranagar Ashok Chakravarty, the leopard was spotted drinking water at the bank of Himayat Sagar. Police has asked the people to be vigilant. After it was spotted at national highway 7 at Katedan on May 14, the leopard had disappeared into a nearby farm house. Forest officials tried to catch the wild animal with the help of surveillance cameras, drones and baits but in vain.

According to sources police is mulling over roping in well-known shooter of India Nawab Shafat Ali Khan to catch the big cat.

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.