Leopard kills man in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: A 40-year-old man was killed by a leopard in the forests of Sukauli near this district of Uttarakhand.

The mauled body of Bhupendra Singh Saun was recovered on Tuesday morning, Range Officer Dinesh Joshi said.

Saun, who was mentally unstable, lived near a water tank in the forest, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

“This is the first incident of man-animal conflict in our range this year. In a similar incident, a woman was killed by a leopard in the same jungle in September last year while returning from a fair.

Source: PTI