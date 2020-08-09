Leopard rescued from Shimla’s residential area

By Sameer Updated: 9th August 2020 1:28 pm IST
leopard

Shimla: A leopard was captured and rescued by the forest department of the Rampur Forest Division from a residential area near Jharki in Shimla.

Complaints from residents

After receiving several complaints from local residents about the presence of a leopard in the area, the officials of the forest department set up a cage to capture the wild animal.

The cage was being constantly monitored by the officials, and on Friday night, the leopard entered the cage and got trapped. It was later released to a safer place.

Resident Keshav Ram said, “The leopard has been around this place for some time. I also encountered the leopard once or twice. It’s a relief now that the leopard has been captured.”

Leopard moved to safer place

“There were several complaints that leopards were being seen around the houses. In view of that, the forest department set up the cage and was constantly monitored. On Friday, the leopard was caught, and it is being moved to a safer place,” said Lalit Bharti, forest guard.

Source: ANI
