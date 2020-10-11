Leopard spotted in NTPC premises in Greater Noida, searches on

News Desk 1Published: 12th October 2020 12:33 am IST
Greater Noida, Oct 12 : A leopard was spotted prowling in the NTPC premises in Greater Noida, and authorities have launched an operation to trap it, officials said.

Sources said that forest officials had received the information about the big cat a week ago.

Divisional Forest Officer Pramod Kumar Srivastava said that the leopard was spotted a week ago at the NTPC’s premises, and a team had launched a search for it. The animal’s claw prints were captured on a trap camera that is installed inside the NTPC’s premises.

“As soon as the leopard’s presence was confirmed, an advisory was issued for NTPC administration to cage the leopard there itself… attempt is being made to catch the the leopard as soon as possible.”

CISF personnel being deployed in ash mound area had seen a leopard-like animal and had alerted Forest Department officials.

According to sources, two years ago, the Forest Department had set up cages in the same area only to catch leopards but only a fishing cat was caught.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

