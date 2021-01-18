Leopard spotted near Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The fresh movements of a leopard roaming near the Hyderabad international airport has created a sensation among the public.

According to the sources, few Locals informed the authorities that a leopard has been spotted in Bahadurguda, Shamshabad.and nearby Shamshabad International Airport for ten minutes.

From there, the leopard jumped over the airport wall on Gollapalli Road.

Airport officials were alerted after a purposted CCTV footage of a leopard roming near the boundry wall of airport went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the forest officials have also been alerted after the leopard was spotted in the area. It is known that in the past, the leopard had caused a panic in the vicinity of Shamshabad and Rajendranagar agricultural university. Later it was trapped by the forest officials near a diary farm at Rajendranagar area.