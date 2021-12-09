Lesser-known facts about Bipin Rawat’s wife Madhulika

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 9th December 2021 1:44 pm IST
In this file image dated Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2017, Army Chief Gen Bipin Singh Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat attends the funeral of Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh at Brar Square in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Madhulika Rawat, wife of India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was among 13 who were killed in a chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred when they were on their way to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

The couple is now survived by two daughters Kritika and Tarini.

MS Education Academy

Following are some lesser-known facts about Madhulika Rawat

  1. She was a native of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.
  2. She completed her schooling in Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya in Gwalior.
  3. In 1986, she got married to Bipin Rawat.
  4. His father was a MLA.
  5. Madhulika was the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button