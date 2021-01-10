LeT hideout busted in Kashmir, 1 terrorist associate arrested

Srinagar, Jan 10 : Based on credible input regarding presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in a hideout constructed in a house in village Chandhara Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police along with the Army and CRPF launched a search operation Sunday morning.

During search one large hideout of LeT outfit was found in a cowshed and was destroyed subsequently, officials said.

Police said one terrorist associate identified as Adil Ahmad Shah, resident of Chandhara Pampore, of LeT was also arrested.

“Incriminating material and cache of ammunition including 26 round of AK-47 were recovered from the busted hideout,” police said.

Police have registered an FIR.

