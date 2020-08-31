LeT module busted in J&K, 3 arrested

Srinagar, Aug 31 : The Jammu and Kashmir police and army have busted an LeT terror module in the Reasi district of J&K on Monday and arrested three terrorist associates, police said.

According to a police statement on Monday district police Reasi and Army Rashtriya Rifles unit from Mahore with active support from army intelligence have busted a major LeT revival plan in Mahore area of Reasi District and arrested three persons who were in contact with Pakistani handler belonging to the LeT Mohd Qasim, a resident of Mahore who had exfiltrated to PoK in 2002.

“On 05-08-2020, an information was received through reliable sources at Police Station Mahore that some unknown persons (anti national elements) in the area are in touch with LeT terrorists based in Pakistan to revive the LeT in Mahore with the intention to wage a war against the country and to disturb the sovereignty and integrity of India,” police said.

Police said based on this information an FIR was registered on August 5 in police station Mahore and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the case.

“During the course of investigation, with the help of technical data analysis support from Army RR and intelligence units working in Mahore area and interrogation of suspects by the SIT it has emerged that Mohd Qasim who exfiltrated to PoK in the year 2002 (and some other youth of the area who are in PoK) working for LeT outfit across the border is the mastermind behind the module and that he is trying to establish an Over Ground Worker (OGW) network so that LeT can utilise this new potential either as guides in infiltration or to recruit new ones in militancy from Mahore and adjoining areas, providing logistics support and establishing LeT base, facilitate the crossing of militants via Various routes including but not limited to Rajouri belt, Mahore, Nikin Gali, Kashmir Valley (Kulgam area) which has been used earlier also by terror groups,” police said.

Police said till date three suspects named Ghulam Hussain, Abdul Aziz and Ashfaq Ahmed have been arrested who are in touch with the said Mohd Qasim via different means.

“Some benami transactions in different accounts of these suspects has also been detected and some families of slain militants who have received financial aid from ISI have also been identified. During investigation the involvement of more suspects has been found in this module and investigation in this regard is in progress,” police said.

