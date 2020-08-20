Let SSR probe not go the Dabholkar way: Pawar

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 1:26 pm IST
Let SSR probe not go the Dabholkar way: Pawar

Mumbai, Aug 20 : In a potent remark, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed hope that the Sushant Singh Rajput case should not go like the Narendra Dabholkar murder of 2013 which remains unsolved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Paying tributes to the late anti-superstition activist Dabholkar on his 7th death anniversary, the NCP supremo also said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will cooperate with the CBI in the Sushant probe.

“I hope the (SSR) investigation will not be like the Dabholkar murder case… The CBI started the probe in 2014 but till date there is no conclusive outcome,” Pawar said in his first reaction after the Sushant probe was transferred to the central agency by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

READ:  Fourth BSF trooper succumbs to Covid-19 in northeast

Renowned rationalist and founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), Dabholkar — a medico — was shot dead near his Pune home while on a morning constitutional on August 20, 2013.

After the initial investigations by the Maharashtra Police, the Bombay High Court took cognizance of a PIL and handed over the probe to the CBI in 2014, though there were no suspicions raised on the probe by the state police.

In a statement, the late Dabholkar’s children — siblings Hameed and Mukta — Argued that even seven years later, the Dabholkar murder remains a mystery, and “it is extremely painful that an agency like the CBI had not been able to complete the probe”.

READ:  Varun to dad David Dhawan: Thank you for teaching me to handle success, failure

They also urged the CBI to trace the masterminds of the conspiracy otherwise the threat to rationalist thinkers, activists and journalists will continue to exist.

The Dabholkar siblings also contended that the killings of other prominent personalities like Govind Pansare (February 2015) in Kolhapur, besides M.M. Kalburgi (August 2015) and Gauri Lankesh (September 2017) both in Karnataka – are “interlinked”, with common perpetrators, and same weapons used in more than one of the crimes.

Slamming Pawar for his comments, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Atul Bhatkalkar said that the NCP leader had forgotten that – at that time – the Congress-NCP government was in power in the state.

READ:  Brazil's Covid-19 deaths reach 108,536

“Why was the case not probed then? Did the police do what they did now (in the Sushant case)?” Bhatkalkar demanded.

Meanwhile several prominent people, rights and rationalist activists and social figures paid tributes to Dabholkar online and in Pune to mark his death anniversary on Thursday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close