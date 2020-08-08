LeT terror module busted in J&K, six arrested

Jammu, Aug 8 : Six persons were arrested after a terror module of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The police said that an FIR was registered on July 9 after a team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu Police apprehended Mubashir Farooq Batt, a resident of Doda district in J&K and a BSc Nursing student in Kharar near Chandigarh, with a consignment of 1.5 lakh Indian currency notes concealed in a tiffin Box.

The police said that during the investigation of the case, the SOG Jammu apprehended five more suspects involved in the module. They have been identified as Toqeer Ahmad Batt, Asif Batt, a surrendered terrorist and ex-Special Police Officer (SPO) in J&K Police, Khalid Latief Batt, Gazi Iqbal and Tariq Hussain Mir.

“All the accused are in contact with a Pakistani handler named Haroon alias Khubaib (Mohd Amin Batt) who remained as a district commander of LeT in Doda and exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2007,” the police said.

The police said that during the questioning of the six arrested persons, it has surfaced that they received money amounting to Rs 12,19,704 through different means on different occasions as part of this module.

The police said that they were also instrumental in recruiting LeT terrorists Abid Ahmed Bhat who was killed and Jamal Din who has surrendered.

The police said that on August 5 on the disclosure of Tariq Hussain Mir, the SOG Jammu recovered three more tiffin boxes from his house, including Indian currency worth Rs 40,700 which he received as consignment on different occasions from Pakistani handlers as part of this module.

“In continuation to the investigation of the above mentioned terror financing case, the involvement of four accused from Kashmir has surfaced. Moreover, it has come to notice that the module has its links in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab as well,” the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.