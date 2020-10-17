LeT terrorist associate arrested in Kashmir

News Desk 1Published: 17th October 2020 4:54 pm IST
Srinagar, Oct 17 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) in South Kashmir’s Pampore area, police said on Saturday.

Police said the arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Haris Shareef Rather, a resident of Zaffron Colony, Pampore.

“As per the police records, he was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT terrorists besides assisting active terrorists in transporting arms and ammunition in Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora areas,” police said.

Police said incriminating material has been recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

The police have filed an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter.

