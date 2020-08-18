LeT terrorist held in Kashmir, arms and ammunition seized

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 3:01 am IST

Srinagar, Aug 18 : A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was arrested by security forces and firearms and ammunition seized from him on Tuesday evening in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

Police said that based on a specific input regarding the presence of militants, a joint cordon-and-search operation was conducted in Chandrageer area of Hajin town by police and the Army.

LeT ultra Subzar Ahmad Rather alias Aatish Bhai, a resident of Awneera in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, was apprehended and incriminating material along with arms and ammunition, including one 9mm pistol, along with magazine and four cartridges were seized from his possession.

Police said he had joined LeT recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin locality.

Police have registered an FIR and begun investigations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

