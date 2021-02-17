Let’s enrol as ‘Technograhis’ and build New India: Secretary MoHUA

New Delhi, Feb 18 : Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), on Wednesday urged the students, technicians, faculty, construction agencies, Central and state government officials, stakeholders and others to enrol as “Technograhis” and be an active contributor in making ‘New India’.

“Let’s enrol ourselves as ‘Technograhis’ and build a ‘New India’,” secretary, MoHUA, said, adding that the ministry will conduct a series of activities to create wide scale knowledge dissemination and awareness in the country regarding the use of innovative technologies through Light House Projects (LHPs).

While launching the Enrolment Module for Technograhis, through Video Conferencing, in the presence of Joint Secretary MoHUA, Amrit Abhijat, Mishra said: “Technograhis – faculty and students of IITs, NITs, engineering colleges, planning and architecture colleges, builders, academicians, engineers and stakeholders – can register themselves to visit these live laboratories at six LHP sites for learning, consultation, generation of ideas and solutions, experimentation, innovation and technical awareness.”

“This can enable the ‘Technograhis’ in adopting the technologies as per their requirements in the construction sector for ‘Make in India’ approach,” he said.

Mishra further said that LHPs are the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and it will enhance the ease of living and ease of doing business.

The ministry in a statement said that the projects will give best construction facilities to the citizens. “The enrolment module will also act as a database to engage the interested candidates throughout the year for different activities related to the LightHouse Projects and its information dissemination. A Certificate Course on Innovative Construction Technologies, namely, NAVARITIH (New, Affordable, Validated, Research Innovation Technologies for Indian Housing) has also been initiated by MoHUA.

