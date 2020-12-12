Lewandowski in shortlist for FIFA Best Men’s Player award

Berlin, Dec 12 : Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was included in a three-man shortlist on Friday for FIFA’s Best Men’s Player award alongside Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus’s Cristiano Ronaldo. This year’s winner will be announced next Thursday in a virtual ceremony.

Lewandowski is considered the favourite to win his first global award, as the Pole scored 55 goals to help Bayern win the treble of UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup last season. The 32-year-old Poland captain has already won Bundesliga and UEFA player of the season awards.

His exploits had led to him becoming a favourite to win the coveted Ballon d’Or trophy but Lewandowski missed out on it after the ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bayern Munich officials had expressed their disappointment in cancelling the ceremony and Lewandowski himself felt that the decision was taken “too early”.

“Someone had to decide that this year there would be no Ballon d’Or,” Lewandowski was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail earlier this month. “Maybe they decided too early because every (other) trophy has been decided. So many players, coaches, journalists know that, for me, it was the best season.”

