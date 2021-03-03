Lexus India launches limited-edition LC 500h at Rs 2.15 Cr

New Delhi: Luxury automobile manufacturer Lexus India on Wednesday launched a limited-edition model of its sports coupe – LC 500h – at a starting price of around Rs 2.15 crore.

According to the company, the new Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition is inspired by a partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers.

“With its bold, aviation-inspired design language, we are confident that it will be well received by our discerning guests who value and appreciate the quality of finer things in life,” said P.B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India.

The new vehicle sports specially developed rear wing fashioned with carbon fiber for enhanced driving and handling.

It is powered by a naturally aspirated V6 engine pumping out 264 kW brake horsepower and 350 Nm of torque.

Additionally, to reduce risk of injuries to pedestrians, the limited edition comes with an impact absorbing pop-up hood which is a sensor-activated safety system that creates a space between the hood and the engine if an impact is detected.

The LC 500h Limited Edition is available in three striking colours that accentuate the design of the vehicle – White Nova Glass Flake, Sonic Silver, and Black.

The interiors are adorned with Black Alcantara TM trimmed seats that feature elegant Saddle Tan accents and seat belts.

The steering wheel, shift lever and door trims are also accented in Black Alcantara TM trim.

trim. An exclusive carbon-fiber scuff plate integrates the LC silhouette and lettering that reads “LC Limited Edition” & “LEXUS”.

A sporty & aggressively styled 21-inch forged wheel, exclusive to the LC Limited Edition, aids in lower drag co-efficient with the same level of rigidity.

