LG announces 2021 lineup of Gram laptops with Intel’s 11th-gen processors

Washington: LG has announced its 2021 lineup of Gram laptops, which feature a new design and Intel’s 11th-Gen processors.

According to The Verge, there are five models of the laptop including three clamshells and two convertible models.

The tech company has kept the signature features of the Gram lineup intact and has made the models lighter and also introduced a new range at the display size of 16:10.

As per The Verge, LG says that the new clamshell models have a new ‘four-sided slim bezel design’ which achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

While the appearance of the laptops has gotten better, the most interesting updates are inside the systems as they come with Intel’s 11th-Gen Core processors and Iris Xe graphics.

All the models are certified through Intel’s Evo program, which is a badge by Intel that certifies the laptop’s minimum battery life of nine hours and other features.

Pricing and the availability of the products are yet to be announced.

