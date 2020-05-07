LG condoles death of Delhi police constable

New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday condoled death of Delhi Police Constable Amit saying his “sacrifice” in the fight against COVID-19 will always be remembered.

Baijal termed the constable a great warrior who brought glory to the frontline police personnel fighting against the pandemic.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the death of Delhi Police Ct. Amit. His sacrifice in fight against COVID-19 will always be remembered. He was a great warrior who brought glory to the frontline police personnel fighting against pandemic. My deepest condolences to bereaved family,” he said in his tweet.

The 31-year-old constable died after he fell sick on Tuesday evening. His samples were sent for COVID-19 test and a report found him to be positive, a senior police officers said.

On Tuesday evening, when the constable reported that he was feeling uncomfortable, he was immediately taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, said the officer.

The report from RML hospital regarding coronavirus is awaited, however, the result from the test facility in Ashok Vihar confirmed he was positive, he said.

Amit was a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, and posted at Bharat Nagar police station in northwest Delhi.

The constable is survived by his wife and 3-year-old son, he added.

Source: PTI

