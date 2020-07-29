LG Display to provide 20mn OLED screens for 6.1-inch iPhone 12

San Francisco: LG Display is expected to provide nearly 20 million OLED displays for 6.1-inch iPhone 12 that is scheduled to be launched later this year.

Apple will launch four iPhone 12 models with screen sizes 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. All of these iPhone models will sport OLED displays.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, the contribution of LG Display this time is five times larger than the previous year, and Apple believes this will significantly improve its finances in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Samsung will supply the majority of the OLED displays to Apple for its iPhone 12 series smartphones.

It will supply 30-35 million display units for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model, 15-20 million units each for the high-end 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model, according to the report.

Samsung has been Apple’s OLED supplier since 2017 when the company finally gave its iPhone X this display feature.

Media reports recently claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant was “aggressively testing” BOE’s flexible OLED displays to cut costs and reduce the dependency of South Korean players.

Source: IANS