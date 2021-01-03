LG Display to showcase 48-inch flexible sound-making display at CES 2021

Seoul, Jan 3 : LG Display, a major display panel maker in South Korea, on Sunday said it will showcase a 48-inch flexible display that can generate sound without speakers at the world’s largest tech expo next week.

LG Display said its 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) will make its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, which will be held online from January 11 to 14, reports Yonhap news agency.

The world’s top large-size OLED panel maker said the latest product is optimized for gaming.

“Its paper-thin screen bends and unfolds with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R, meaning that it can be made to bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display,” LG Display said. “It can therefore be turned into a flat screen while watching TV and used as a curved screen while gaming.”

Its CSO technology, which makes OLED displays vibrate and create sound without the use of speakers, can also offer better gaming experience to users, the company added.

“The 48-inch Bendable CSO display’s ultra slim film exciter, which is the part that vibrates the display, has been reduced to a thickness of just 0.6mm from 9mm and therefore allows viewers to enjoy a thinner screen as well as highly impressive sound,” LG Display said.

With its latest bendable CSO product, LG Display is also scheduled to introduce various solutions of its transparent OLED displays at CES 2021.

The company has been promoting that its transparent OLED products can be applied in various fields including smart homes and autonomous vehicles.

