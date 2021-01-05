LG Display’s OLED panel receives eye protection certification

Seoul, Jan 5 : LG Display, the world’s leading large size OLED panel maker, said on Tuesday that its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV panel has received an eye protection certification for low blue light emission.

Its OLED display became the industry’s first TV panel to win an accreditation from Eyesafe, a U.S.-based eye protection certification agency, according to LG Display.

Eyesafe developed standards for eye protection in cooperation with TUV Rheinland AG, a German technical test service and certification organisation.

It measures blue light, which can cause sore eyes and even sleep disorders when people are excessively exposed to it, reports Yonhap news agency.

The certification requirements state that the proportion of harmful blue light out of a product’s total blue light emissions must be less than 50 per cent.

LG Display said its 65-inch OLED TV panel meets the standards with the portion of harmful blue light standing at only 34 percent, the lowest among TV panels and about half of that of liquid crystal display (LCD) TV panels.

Unlike LCD, OLED does not require a backlight unit since it uses self-lighting pixels.

LG Display said it plans to showcase OLED display solutions that highlight protection to users’ eyes and health at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 that will be held online next week.

