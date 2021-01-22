LG K42 with US military-grade durability launched at Rs 10,990

New Delhi, Jan 22 : Amid speculations that South Korean tech giant LG may pull out of the mobile phone business, the company on Friday unveiled the LG K42 smartphone in India.

The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting January 26 priced at Rs 10,990 with a 2-year extended warranty and a free one-time screen replacement.

“We are confident that the K42 will be a game-changer in the category and deliver an elevated experience to our consumers. We are firmly committed to the Make in India vision and the LGK42 will be made in India,” Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India, said in a statement.

According to the company, LG K42 Passed the Mil-Std 810G test to prove its armour strong durability, K42’s durability has been verified by the strict US Military Standard Tests.

The phone is sturdy enough to pass 9 categories of US Military defence standard including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity.

The LG K42, comes equipped with a super sharp and crisp 6.6-inch HD+ display designed to be cinematically proportioned for an immersive viewing experience.

It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P23 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

The smartphone houses a quad-camera setup, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP super wide angle lens that captures a wider scenery, a 2MP depth camera to accentuate depth and details in bokeh for a lively portrait and a 2MP Macro camera, for rich and detailed pictures without zooming.

The smartphone also sports an 8MP Selfie front camera for artistic selfies.

The device comes with a 4000mAH battery and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

