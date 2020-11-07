LG launches ‘W’ series smartphones starting from Rs 9,490

New Delhi, Nov 7 : LG has launched new W series smartphones — W11, W31 and W31+ — in the India market.

The company has priced the W11 at Rs 9,490 for the single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

The LG W31 costs Rs 10,990 while the smartphone with the highest memory, the W31+, will be available for Rs 11,990.

The LG W11 comes with a 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display with an 8MP camera at the front.

The smartphone is accompanied by a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP super wide-angle lens.

It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and with 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage that is expandable upto 512GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery, and boots to Android 10, supports 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G.

The LG W31 and LG W31+ come with 6.52-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision display with an 8MP camera at the front while a triple camera setup comprising a 13MP camera, a 2MP camera with depth sensor, and 5MP super-wide-angle lens are present at the rear.

Both are powered by the same octa-core 2GHz processor. W31 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that is expandable upto 512GB with a microSD.

The W31+ comes with 4GB RAM and 128GBinternal storage, expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The smartphones pack a 4000mAh battery and boot to Android 10 OS.

