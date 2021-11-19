LG OLED TV shipments reach 10 mn since 2013

Seoul: LG Electronic’s shipments of its premium OLED television have surpassed the 10 million milestone in the third quarter since it was released in 2013, new data showed on Friday.

It took the South Korean TV maker seven years to reach the 5-million sales milestone, but it took only two years to achieve the same feat, showing the tech company’s dramatic growth in the premium TV market.

Analyst firm Omdia said LG’s TV business logged strong growth in the July-September period, selling 899,000 units of OLED TV, up by a whopping 80 percent from the same period last year.

For the first nine months of this year, a total of 2.63 million units of LG OLED TVs were shipped, double the tally from a year ago and already surpassing last year’s total shipments, reports Yonhap news agency.

In the third quarter, global OLED TV shipments came in at 1.53 million units, and the figure is expected to pass 2 million units in the fourth quarter when demand for TV generally surges. By year-end, the number is projected to reach 6.5 million.

LG accounted for more than 60 per cent of the global OLED TV market in the three months ending in September.