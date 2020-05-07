LG Polymers extend condolences to victim’s kin in Vizag gas leak

Visakhapatnam: LG Polymers offered condolences to the families affected by the unfortunate gas leak at LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village of Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.

At least 10 casualties have been reported, while hundreds were rushed for treatment to hospitals after complaining of breathing problems and burning sensation in the eyes.

In a press statement, LG Polymers India pvt Ltd, stated, “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the deceased and their families. At this moment our top priority is to work closely with the local government and the authorities to ensure medical help is provided to all those who have been affected by this incident. As a responsible global citizen it is our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of all local residents and our employees.

We have mobilized our technical teams to work with the investigating authorities to arrive at the exact cause of the incident.

As a global company we hold international environment and safety standards with the highest regard and will do our best to cooperate with the authorities to ensure there is no further recurrence, company sain in a press statement.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.