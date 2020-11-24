LG releases new 4K projector with ‘triple image adjustment’ feature

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 24th November 2020 1:51 pm IST
LG releases new 4K projector with 'triple image adjustment' feature

Seoul: LG Electronics has introduced a new cinema projector in South Korea that boasts easy screen alignment amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

The latest model of the LG CineBeam Laser 4K, the HU810PW, is equipped with a “triple image adjustment” feature that gives more installment options to users and will be sold at 3.79 million won ($3,400), reports Yonhap news agency.

The new projector can create a rectangle screen even if it is positioned at the corner of a room and makes oblique projection. 

Its horizontal and vertical lens shift and screen enlargement with a maximum zoom ratio of 1.6 times allows easy alignment of the product, the company added.

READ:  SK Telecom, Samsung develop advanced 5G Cloud system

The projector supports 4K resolution up to 300 inches with a 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness. It also comes with Iris mode, which detects the amount of the light in the room and adjusts brightness, and adaptive contrast technology that automatically adjusts each frame to deliver the optimal contrast ratio.

It runs with LG’s webOS platform, allowing users to access various streaming services, including YouTube, with an internet connection.

Source: IANS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 24th November 2020 1:51 pm IST
Back to top button