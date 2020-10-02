LG Velvet 5G may launch in India this month

New Delhi: LG’s premium mid-range smartphone, the Velvet 5G, which was announced in global markets in June, may now launch in India this month.

LG Velvet 5G Key Features

Sleek & Premium Design with Ergonomic 3D Arc Edges

6.8” OLED FullVision™ Display

Triple Rear Cameras: 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, 5MP Depth

4K video records at 4x times the resolution of HD

3D Sound Engine & Stereo Speakers

Dust, Water, Shock Resistant

All-Day Battery with Fast & Wireless Charge

5G-Era Ready unreal speeds & robust connectivity

According to Gizmochina, the smartphone may go official on October 4 for internal LG employees and the company may soon hold a public launch at some point this month itself.

Display

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080×2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint reader.

LG Velvet 5G Powered with:

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card.

It boots to LG UX 9 based Android 10 OS.

Camera

The LG Velvet 5G comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

There is a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chats.

Battery

The device houses a 4,300mAh battery and supports fast wired and wireless charging. It measures 167.2mm x 74.1mm x 7.9mm and weighs 180 grams.

5G Connectivity

LG 5G phones deliver lightning-fast speeds, robust connectivity and instant uploads and downloads—and it will soon become the standard. The LG VELVET 5G is ready to take you there. And with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G Octa-Core Processor, The LG VELVET delivers a giant leap in performance and power efficiency—delivering the has the power to fuel your 5G experiences. (5G coverage, product features, and performance may vary and are subject to network availability and connectivity.)

Source: IANS