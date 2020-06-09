LGBT find no place to celebrate ‘Pride Month’, to go online

Hyderabad: The one group of people which always gets excluded from the discussion on any subject of national importance is LGBT or Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender. The impact of coronavirus has not left any section of the society unaffected; not even LGBT.

There are an estimated 1, 00,000 transgender in Telangana. June is not just a month of educational institutions to reopen. It is also loved for monsoon. To top it all the LGBT community celebrates it as ‘Pride Month’.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is celebrated annually to honour the 1969 Stonewall Riots that followed hard efforts to achieve justice and equal opportunity for the group in America.

Now celebrations across the world include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts. The LGBT Pride Month events attract millions of people around the world.

Memorials are held during this month for those members of the community who have been lost to hate crimes or HIV/AIDS. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that LGBT individuals have had on history–locally, nationally and internationally.

Though the pandemic has reduced the level of celebrations the community would still like to hold functions, may be on low scale or on online platforms.

File Photo of 2019 celebration

Until last year, the group has chosen places like Lamakaan, or hotels in the city to celebrate the occasions.

Anil Kushary, Vice President of Mobbera, an NGO working for the transgender, told siasat.com, “This year the celebrations and events are carried out on online platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Though, events like the pageant competition and real life stories of the transgender were done well online but we still miss the real celebrations.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_z42A0lilY

“We are raising funds for our community members who are hit hard amid coronavirus and lockdown. Meanwhile, the occasion gives transgender to be vocal about their sexual orientation. Most of them do speak out,” added Anil.

Nihad Amani

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.