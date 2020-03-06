LHC verdict against Musharraf conviction challenged in SC

A+ A-

Lahore: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict which declared as unconstitutional the award of capital punishment to former President Pervez Musharraf by a special court.

The petition filed on Thursday appealed to the apex court to set aside the high court judgement, reports Dawn news.

It questioned whether the LHC enjoyed territorial jurisdiction to entertain a constitutional petition filed by Musharraf against an order passed by the special court – a court beyond the LHC’s territorial jurisdiction.

The LHC should have stayed proceedings on the petition as the Islamabad High Court was already seized with a similar one, the PBC argued.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court Bar Association had also challenged the decision with a request to the apex court to restore Musharraf’s December 17, 2019 conviction by the special court for subverting the Constitu­tion.

That petition had argued that the High Court verdict suffered from “illegality, mis-appreciation of facts and non-appreciation of law”.

The special court had declared the former President guilty of treason for clamping a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, and liable to be punished with death.