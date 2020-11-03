Liam Payne’s son ‘plays dress-up all the time’

London, Nov 3 : Singer Liam Payne shared that his three-year-old boy Bear loves to play dress-up all the time and that the toddler is never really in normal clothes.

“Bear has dressed up as Frankenstein, which was really cute. He plays dress-up all the time actually. He is never really in normal clothes. He has always got some sort of costume,” Payne shared while speaking during a live-stream question and answer session, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Payne added: “Today I think he’s a Gruffalo, which I think is cute, and he’s often Elsa (from ‘Frozen’). He loves to wear an Elsa dress.”

Payne’s former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik recently welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Payne quipped that the group’s children could one day make a band of their own as musician Louis Tomlinson too is a father of a four-year-old.

“Three of us have children now. We’ve almost got enough for a new band,” Payne joked during a show at the London Dungeons.

