Library science applications to commence from September 17

Hyderabad: The next session of the ‘Certificate Course in Library and Information Science’ (C.L.I.Sc) course will be conducted from September 2021 to January 2022.

Director of public libraries S Srinivasa Chary, in a statement, said that the course, for which 120 seats have been sanctioned, would be conducted at the institute of library science, Kacheguda in Hyderabad (40 seats each for English and Telugu medium), the Gnanasai Institute of library and information science at Jedcherla in Mahbubnagar district (40 seats each for English and Telugu medium) and Naveen Vivekananda college of library science at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad (40 seats each for English and Telugu medium).

Candidates who wish to undergo training must have passed two years of Intermediate Public Examination or its equivalent courses from any UGC-recognised university. The selection of candidates would be based on merit, taking into account the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

Candidates who have studied Intermediate vocational courses are not eligible. Five marks for a bachelor’s degree and 10 marks for post-graduation degree holders would be added to the total marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

Allotment of seats would be made as per the rule of reservations, 1/3 of the seats would be reserved for women candidates and 10% seats in each medium and in each institute are reserved for persons working in the Zilla Grandhalaya Samsthas, government libraries, and in the office of the Director of Public Libraries.

The application form can be obtained from the principals of the institutes from September 17 and the last date for their submission is September 23.