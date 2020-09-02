Libyan PM visits reopened schools after months of closure

Tripoli, Sep 2 : Libya’s UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Wednesday paid a visit to a number of schools here, after they were closed for months as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

Serraj toured the classrooms where he was briefed on their readiness and the preventive measures taken by the Ministry of Education to ensure the safety of students against the Covid-19 pandemic, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s information office.

Serraj congratulated the students on returning to school in light of the current challenges, and expressed pride and happiness for the preparations and commitment to the precautionary measures, the statement said.

He also confirmed that the Ministry of Education will take into account the exceptional circumstances of this year, stressing that the educational process will always be at the students’ side and take into account their interests, the statement added.

Most high schools in Libya reopened on Monday for the new semester with precautionary measures against Covid-19 as authorities plan to reopen all schools by the end of this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Libya has reported 15,156 Covid-19 cases with 250 deaths, according to the National Centre for Disease Control.

To curb the spread of the pandemic, Libya has taken a series of precautionary measures, including closing its borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing curfews.

