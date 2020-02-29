LIC AAO Recruitment: Applications invited to fill up 168 vacancies

A+ A-

Mumbai: Notification for LIC AAO recruitment was issued on 25th February 2020. The last date for submission of applications is 15th March 2020.

As per the notification, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) invited applications from eligible Indian Citizens to fill up vacancies of the ‘Assistant Administrative Officer’ (AAO) post.

Vacancies

Out of the total 168 vacancies, 40 are of AAO (CA) whereas, 30, 40, 8, 50 are of AAO (Actuarial), AAO (Legal), AAO (Rajbhasha) and AAO (IT) respectively.

Candidates belonging to General Category have to pay Rs. 700 + Transaction Charges + GST towards examination fee whereas, for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the fee is Rs. 85 + Transaction Charges + GST.

Examination

The tentative date for the preliminary examination for the recruitment is 4th April 2020. Schedule of the Main will be informed later.

Persons who have born not earlier than 2nd February 1990 and not later than 1st February 1999 (both days inclusive) are eligible for the post.

Candidates for interview will be shortlisted based on the marks obtained in the Main examination.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of LIC.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.