LIC AE Recruitment: Applications invited to fill up 50 vacancies

Mumbai: Notification for LIC AE recruitment was issued on 25th February 2020. The last date for submission of applications is 15th March 2020.

As per the notification, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) invited applications from eligible Indian Citizens to fill up vacancies of the ‘Assistant Engineer’ (AE) post.

Vacancies

Out of the total 50 vacancies, there are 29 vacancies of AE (civil) whereas, 10, 4, 4 and 3 are of AE (Electrical), AA (Architect), AE (Structural) and AE (Electrical/Mechanical-MEP Engineers) respectively.

The application fee for candidates belonging to General Category is Rs. 700 + Transaction Charges + GST whereas, for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the fee is Rs. 85 + Transaction Charges + GST.

Examination

The preliminary examination for the recruitment is scheduled to be held on 4th April 2020. The date for Main will be informed later.

Persons who have born not earlier than 2nd February 1990 and not later than 1st February 1999 (both days inclusive) are eligible for the post.

It may be mentioned that the marks obtained in the Main examination will be considered for shortlisting candidates for interview.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of LIC.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.